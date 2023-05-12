In a new interview with SFX magazine, Goldsman chatted about the upcoming second season of Strange New Worlds, which is set to premiere on Paramount Plus this June with weekly episodes.

One of the co-showrunners for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds , Akiva Goldsman, has revealed more about rumours of potential further crossovers with Lower Decks .

In the interview, Goldsman certainly didn't rule out the possibility of crossovers in the future, saying: “I am as promiscuous as it comes when we discuss the crossing over into other series timelines. I delight in that."

He continued: “I think our rule is always it can’t just be fanservice – which is not to say that we don’t love servicing fans, but there also has to be a real storytelling get. Of which I think there are many.”

SFX

Of course, one of the most anticipated episodes in the second season of Strange New Worlds is the crossover with Lower Decks, which is being directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes, best known for playing Commander William Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The news of the "mind-bending" crossover episode was announced last year at San Diego Comic-Con and it's not only a surprise of a crossover, but will see the animated series and Strange New Worlds collide for one hell of a watch.

More like this

Read more:

Teasing some further details from the crossover episode in his interview with SFX magazine, Goldsman said: "We had a really good time doing that and got to work with our extended family from the other show, both on camera and off. And of course Jonathan Frakes directed it. So in many ways it's a Star Trek melting pot, that episode. And there are more, but far be it for me to spoil…"

Trekkies are waiting on the edge of their seats to see just how the live action series and animated series will blend together, something that Goldsman revealed to be "fun, but sort of more challenging, I think, than we thought setting out".

It's only a matter of weeks before the brand new second season of Strange New Worlds lands on our screens and it'll follow Captain Christopher Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk guided the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The new issue of SFX will be on sale from Wednesday 17th May, with subscriber copies becoming available from Saturday 13th May.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage and visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.