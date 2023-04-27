The returning showrunner revealed the incredibly nerdy coincidence while explaining how difficult it is to decide when to release Doctor Who news.

It's a rule of life that Whovians know well – Doctor Who truly is everywhere. But that rule was proven even further when Russell T Davies revealed that a new episode title was dropped in Star Trek: Picard .

In Doctor Who Magazine, Davies explained: "Sometimes, little surprises happen, way beyond anything we could predict. The other day, someone in Star Trek: Picard suddenly said one of our episode titles out loud!"

Patrick Stewart in Star Trek: Picard. Trae Patton/Paramount+ ©2022 ViacomCBS

The showrunner added: "Okay, that’s hardly surprising in a show where someone’s always saying 'This could be… The End of the Galaxy!' But it was odder than that."

Star Trek: Picard recently ended with its third and final season, with Davies paying tribute to the series on Instagram by writing: "How good? HOW good?! I’d say perfect. I loved those final shots around the table, like the camera couldn’t bear to let go. Wonderful! @startrek."

Davies has slowly but surely been teasing what's to come in the upcoming era of Doctor Who, which will see David Tennant and Catherine Tate return for the 60th anniversary specials, before Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson take over the keys to the TARDIS.

However, his recent tidbits have seemed rather alarming, with the showrunner teasing that "not everyone will make it out alive" and that "terrible things" are in store for fan favourite Donna Noble, played by Tate.

Davies commented in reply to a post on the official Doctor Who Instagram account which shared some of the character's highlights from her previous stint on the sci-fi show.

The caption on the post read: "Donna Noble's TARDIS adventures took her all over time and space – what does the future hold?" – with Davies's reply directly responding to this query.

"Oh. Terrible things," he teased, alongside a sad face emoji. Consider us suitably terrified...

