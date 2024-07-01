The story follows three childhood friends – TV writer Saoirse (Gallagher), mother of three Robyn (Keenan) and carer Dara (Dunne) – who are shocked to learn that Greta, the estranged fourth member of their group, has died.

The synopsis from Netflix teases: "A series of eerie events at her wake set them on a dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey through Ireland and beyond as each tries to piece together the truth of the past.

"[How to Get to Heaven from Belfast is] a show about friendship, memory and what happens when life doesn’t turn out quite like you'd expected."

Further casting is set to be announced at a later date, with filming getting underway now on the first season, which will consist of eight hour-long episodes in total.

McGee said: "I couldn’t be more excited to start production on How to Get to Heaven from Belfast. I’ve loved writing Saoirse, Robyn and Dara – three flawed, funny women who are about to embark on the most thrilling and terrifying adventure of their lives.

Sinéad Keenan, Caoilfhionn Dunne and Roísín Gallagher. David Reiss/Netflix

"A mystery full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing and make you laugh out loud. Let’s go girls!"

McGee has reunited with her Derry Girls director Michael Lennox on this latest series, with the filmmaker also known for his work on young adult drama Love, Victor and ITV's Endeavour.

How to Get to Heaven does not yet have a release date, but we'll keep you updated on the latest developments.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast is coming soon to Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

