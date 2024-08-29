Co-showrunner Patrick McKay has teased that this season will include a battle which is "by far the most ambitious thing we've attempted on the show", which puts it "high in the running for the most ambitious battles in TV, period".

Meanwhile, co-showrunner JD Payne has confirmed that the mystery of who The Stranger is – widely believed to be Gandalf – will be answered for certain this season.

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2.

When is The Rings of Power episode 4 released on Prime Video?

Sam Hazeldine as Adar in The Rings of Power season 2. Prime Video

While the first three episodes of The Rings of Power were released at once on Thursday 29th August, as with most Prime Video shows the series has now switched to a weekly release schedule.

That means that the fourth episode will be released on Thursday 5th September.

The Rings of Power season 2 release schedule

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power. Ross Ferguson/Prime Video

There will be eight episodes of The Rings of Power season 2 in total, with further instalments being released over the coming weeks, until Thursday 3rd October.

You can find the full release schedule right here now.

Episode 1 - Elven Kings Under the Sky - Thursday 29th August (out now) Episode 2 - Where the Stars are Strange - Thursday 29th August (out now) Episode 3 - The Eagle and the Sceptre - Thursday 29th August (out now) Episode 4 - Title TBC - Thursday 5th September Episode 5 - Title TBC - Thursday 12th September Episode 6 - Title TBC - Thursday 19th September Episode 7 - Title TBC - Thursday 26th September Episode 8 - Title TBC - Thursday 3rd October

What time do new episodes of The Rings of Power season 2 come out?

Charlie Vickers as Annatar in The Rings of Power season 2. Prime Video

Prime Video typically releases new episodes of its shows, including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, at 12am UTC, or Universal Time Coordinated. Based on that, here is when you can expect each new episode of season 2 to become available:

1am BST (British Summer Time)

8pm ET (Eastern Time)

5pm PT (Pacific Time)

7pm CT (Central Time)

What is The Rings of Power season 2 about?

Robert Aramayo as Elrond and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

The official synopsis for The Rings of Power season 2 says: "In season 2 of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.

"Building on season 1's epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity.

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other."

