Throughout the two seasons, Prince Durin and his father, King Durin (Peter Mullan) have had a complicated relationship to say the least.

They've not always seen eye to eye - but now marks a key turning point in the relationship. Durin has rapidly figured out that his father is not himself and it's down to the ring on his finger. He's callous, cold, and thoughtless and is clearly ready to put Khazad-dûm at risk – and it can continue no longer.

Episode 6 sees King Durin driven mad with greed after wearing his ring. Annatar arrives to speak with the King and urges him to expedite the mining of mithril – a process Durin knows will put Dwarven lives at risk. He offers timber and more valuable items in return – but, to Prince Durin's surprise, his father turns him down.

Thinking his father has returned to his right mind, Durin is relieved – until he learns that he's just holding out for a higher price. Asked if he's gone mad, King Durin answers that the whole world has gone mad – and he's ready to "grip it by the throat".

Distressed by what he's hearing, Prince Durin tells his father to take off his ring. But, almost possessed by the ring, King Durin insists he has nothing to prove to his son and, in an uncharacteristic act of violence brought on by his ring, flings his son away.

Discussing the conflict with Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin tearfully admits his father is almost – but not quite – unrecognisable.

While these brief scenes only make up a fraction of episode 6, they're some of the most emotional of the entire episode. In fact, throughout the series, the very real father-son dynamic has grounded the series in a way that no other storyline has managed. It might not be the most talked-about storyline, or the most groundbreaking, but it's beautifully simple and effective – and a hell of a lot more gripping than the dry power battle at Numenor.

Amid the fantastical quests and imminent world-ending battles, Durin and his father have provided a heartfelt piece of family drama and a father-son relationship that we can genuinely care about. Prince Durin navigating his role as the king-to-be and always attempting to do what's best for his people, while still prioritising his relationship with his father is beautiful to watch.

But The Rings of Power does have a habit of sidelining its simpler and less glamorous storylines. So, as the series gears up for its final two episodes, here's hoping the dwarves don't get phased in the same way other characters have done.

Of course, the last two instalments are going to have a huge job to do in wrapping up the drama of season 2, potentially killing off some of our darlings, and preparing us for what may be to come in a potential season 3. But it would be a mistake to brush this crucial storyline aside.

We might have nothing to worry about, and hopefully Durin Squared will play a key role in the battle to come, with their dynamic continuing to prove essential to the series. But, for one reason or another, plenty of characters who we were presented to us as figures we were supposed to care about throughout season 1 have suddenly been sidelined.

Remember Theo? What about Isildur having next to no screen time this season?

While the sidelining of certain storylines can be forgivable (I'd certainly forgive the show for giving me less of the very dull Numenor), there's always the risk of leaving behind characters who are genuinely beneficial for the show.

Not only has Prince Durin proven time and time again why he's crucial to The Rings of Power, it's essential that the show continues its rich world-building, showing us the vast expanse of Middle-earth – and that absolutely includes Khazad-dûm.

