Alongside the likes of Ciaran Hinds as The Dark Wizard, season 2 has introduced us to Estrid, a character played by Nia Towle.

Estrid meets Isildur in season 2 episode 3 – with the pair of them very much getting off on the wrong foot when she stabs him in the leg. But it's quickly revealed that there's more than meets the eye when it comes to her.

Here's everything we know so far!

Who is Estrid in The Rings of Power season 2?

At the moment, Estrid is a woman who claims to be looking for her betrothed, with the help of Isildur.

She meets Isildur (Maxim Baldry) when she encounters him and stabs him in the leg after thinking he was an Orc. It's established they're both looking for people – Isildur for his father and Estrid for her betrothed.

They ride to Pelargir together and soon find an injured old man. Isildur offers him some bread and it's quickly revealed it's an ambush.

While Isildur and Estrid are outnumbered, Arondir appears, saving the day with his bow and arrow before leaving them to it to settle his own affairs.

Maxim Baldry as Isildur in The Rings of Power. Ross Ferguson / Prime Video

Later, Isildur and Estrid have a heart-to-heart, admitting they feel guilty for surviving when their beloved families haven't. Isildur admits that no one knows his mother died saving his life.

Isildur is called away by Theo, leaving Estrid on her own. However, when Estrid is left on her own, we see that she has the mark of Sauron branded onto her back. She places a flaming torch on it, screaming in pain.

Nia Towle. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

So, who exactly could Estrid be? It seems unlikely that she's Sauron in yet another form, although we're not ruling it out. So far, we've seen Sauron take the disguises of Halbrand, manipulating Galadriel, and Annatar, manipulating Celebrimbor. Could Isildur be his next victim? And to what end?

Estrid seems to want to rid herself of the mark of Sauron – could she be a former servant turned against him?

One thing's for sure – it doesn't look like Isildur is safe with her.

Who plays Estrid in The Rings of Power season 2?

Estrid is played by actress Nia Towle.

While she's a relative newcomer, she's appeared in the film Rocketman, and in Persuasion before taking on her role in The Rings of Power.

