What was Pharazôn doing in season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Trystan Gravelle (Pharazôn) in The Rings of Power. Matt Grace/Prime Video

There’s some fairly significant changes to the character’s backstory from page to screen beyond the major timeline differential.

Instead of being a strong military leader, and like much of Númenórean society, a regular seafarer, The Rings of Power depicts Pharazôn as the chancellor of Númenor, a cunning political figure, and the right-hand-man of Queen Regent Tar-Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson).

The show’s depiction of Pharazôn also differs when it comes to his own family, as the show’s version possesses a son of his own, Kemen (Leon Wadham), in stark contrast to the childless figure of Tolkien lore.

Pharazôn cuts a fascinating figure throughout the first season of The Rings of Power, in part because he isn’t at the front and centre, instead working different angles, all the while keeping his true motivations and agenda hidden from those around him, and from the viewers.

We first meet him in the third episode, titled Adar, when Galadriel and Halbrand are presented to Queen Regent Míriel’s court in Armenelos - the capital city of Númenor.

While supporting the wishes of his regent in sailing with Galadriel to aid the people of the Southlands, Pharazôn continues his own agenda of amassing more and more power for Númenor.

He reaffirms his position to the anti-Elvish guildworkers on Númenor in populist, pro-human speech - all with a clear veneer of gathering support should any power struggle arise.

That power struggle seems like it will play out in season 2, as season 1 closed out its Númenórean arc with the death of Míriel’s father, Tar-Palantir, the king of Númenor.

Who is Pharazôn in Tolkien's original work?

Trystan Gravelle (Pharazôn), Leon Wadham (Kemen) in The Rings of Power. Courtesy of Prime Video

Sentiment varies on Pharazôn within the Tolkien fandom, with some fans viewing him as a figure of utmost tragedy, and others seeing him as a tyrant whose pride brought about the fall of his people and the destruction of his realm.

Born to Gimilkhâd, the leader of the King’s Men faction - the pro-human faction in Númenor opposed to friendly relationships with the Elves - Pharazôn grew to share the traits and ideas of his father.

A man who coveted glory and wealth, Pharazôn would venture out to war repeatedly with similar-minded Númenóreans, with the hope of conquering the western coasts of Middle-earth and the men who occupied them.

In a major difference from the show to the books, when Tar-Palantir, the king of Númenor dies, Pharazôn weds Tar-Míriel against her will, and against the customs of Númenor - therefore seizing the throne for himself.

In his new role as king of Númenor, Pharazôn is eventually manipulated into marching on Mordor and Sauron, who feeds his pride and his ego, eventually positioning himself as one of Pharazôn’s closest advisors.

Sauron corrupts Pharazôn and many Númenóreans under his influence into worshipping the Dark Lord Morgoth, promising eternal life in return.

This leads to the building of the Temple of Morgoth, as well as the burning of the White Tree of Númenor, along with brutal sacrifices of non-believers and members of the Faithful - a group of Númenóreans who support friendly relationships with the Elves.

Sauron eventually convinces Pharazôn to launch an attack on Valinor. This led to the Valar calling upon Eru (essentially, God) - who in turn sank Pharazôn’s fleet and all of Númenor in an event known as the Changing of the World.

Who plays the character in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Trystan Gravelle. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Pharazôn is portrayed in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power by Welsh actor Trystan Gravelle.

Gravelle has appeared on shows such as A Discovery of Witches, The Terror, and 2023’s Great Expectations.

In a 2022 interview with ScreenRant, Gravelle spoke about taking on a role in Tolkien’s iconic world, saying, "My introduction to Tolkien was in 2001, The Fellowship of the Ring film with the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

"Saw that, then I read The Hobbit book, then I saw all three films by the end of it when they came out, read the books, Lord of the Rings, and then saw The Hobbit film.

"So yes, I approached this as a fan."

The Rings of Power season 2 launches on Prime Video on 29th August – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

If you're looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.