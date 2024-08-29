If you have yet to see the first two episodes of the fantasy series, look away now, as there are major spoilers ahead.

This particular character's return takes place towards the end of episode 2, when the Dark Wizard (Ciarán Hinds in the Rings of Power cast) enlists some help to track down "the Istar", aka The Stranger travelling with the Harfoots.

That help comes in the shape of Bridie Sisson's The Dweller.

The Dweller, played by Bridie Sisson, in The Rings of Power. Amazon Studios

In the chilling scene, the Dark Wizard calls The Dweller to him. The Dweller tells him: "Sauron’s shadow is deepening. It is said he has taken a new form to deceive his enemies."

Sauron, of course, has chosen a new disguise, though he's still played by Charlie Vickers.

The Dark Wizard then asks The Dweller about "the Istar"/The Stranger. The Dweller says "he is lost" and the Dark Wizard says he won’t be for long and that they must get to him before he can harness his powers.

We can expect some trouble for the gentle giant in future episodes, particularly after a masked tracker threatens the Harfoots.

In terms of how the Dark Wizard resurrected The Dweller, we don't have any specifics yet, with the character simply saying he 'wasted blood' bringing her before him.

The credits confirm Sisson's return, but we'll have to wait until next week to see what other trouble she gets up to – and if she survives a second round.

