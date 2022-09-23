As if the likes of the roguish Southlander named Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the dark elf named Adar (Joseph Mawle) were not enough, one at the centre of many theories is the meteor man himself, The Stranger (Daniel Weyman).

There are a wealth of enigmatic figures in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power .

However, the fourth episode of the Amazon Prime Video series introduced a new trio of characters who appear to be tracking down whoever crashed into Middle-Earth in the meteor.

In the credits, their leader is credited as The Dweller, but who exactly are they?

**Spoilers and speculation for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power**

Who is The Dweller seeking The Stranger in The Rings of Power?

The Dweller, played by Bridie Sisson, in The Rings of Power Amazon Studios

The Dweller is a mysterious figure pursuing the equally enigmatic figure credited as "The Stranger" who crashed into Middle-Earth as a meteor in the first episode.

Alongside their comrades The Nomad (Edith Poor) and The Ascetic (Kali Kopae), The Dweller first appears in the fifth episode of the series, titled 'Partings'.

The trio observe the crater in Rhovanion where The Stranger had crashed from a hilltop before The Dweller goes down to inspect the crater closer.

When the figure first appeared in the trailers for the series, many had assumed that the character was the Dark Lord himself, Sauron, and had been misidentified as being played by actor Anson Boon.

Executive producer Lindsey Weber later told TIME that Bridie Sisson was the person portraying this character.

Weber commented: "We are enjoying all the speculation online and can tell you Bridie Sisson is an incredible actor.

"We also thought fans might like to know that her character is travelling from far to the east—from the lands of Rhûn…"

Easterlings dwell from the land of Rhûn and, in Tolkien lore, has been known to have armies and individuals who have allied with Sauron in the past.

In which case, many would assume that perhaps The Dweller is a servant of Sauron and they are seeking The Stranger for him.

Could The Stranger be Sauron himself, or is he a threat the Dark Lord needs to deal with?

Who portrays The Dweller in The Rings of Power?

Bridie Sisson attends "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" World Premiere at Leicester Square on August 30, 2022 in London, England. Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

The Dweller is portrayed in The Rings of Power by New Zealander actress Bridie Sisson.

The actress previously appeared in the Netflix series Cowboy Bebop, web series Touch Wood, soap opera Shortland Street, and the film The Justice for Bunny King.

Sisson is on Instagram at the account @bridiesisson.

The actress has also attended premieres and events for the series.

