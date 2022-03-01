Daredevil, Jessica Jones and more Marvel shows heading to Disney Plus

Disney announced on Tuesday 1st March that Daredevil , the Charlie Cox-led Marvel favourite, Jessica Jones , Luke Cage , Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher will arrive on the streaming service in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on 16th March 2022 .

Daredevil and the rest of the Defenders have officially found a new home on Disney Plus.

The Marvel titles were previously hosted by Netflix but left the streaming giant on 28th February after rights to the series reverted to Marvel's parent company, Disney.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D will also begin streaming on Disney Plus on 16th March, Disney confirmed.

Rumours that these shows would find a new home on Disney Plus, which launched in 2019, have been circulating long before today’s announcement.

Daredevil and all of Netflix's Marvel series were licensed out to the streaming service from Disney as part of a 2013 pact.

However, Netflix’s Marvel partnership came to an end in 2018, enabling Disney to move the Marvel series over to its in-house streaming service.

The move comes as Disney attempts to expand its own Marvel series offerings on its streaming service, including the upcoming Moon Knight, which is set to premiere in March 2022.

Disney has also confirmed that all seven of the Marvel titles will become available across the remaining Disney Plus markets later in 2022.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming, in a statement.

“We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

