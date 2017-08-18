When is Marvel’s The Defenders released on Netflix?

All eight episodes of the series will drop on Friday 18 August.

Is there a trailer?

There sure is. Netflix initially teased the series with a brief shot of the four vigilantes from an elevator security cam, before releasing a full two-minute trailer back in May. Check out both below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4h3m7B4v6Zc?ecver=1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngpuw41IqPk?ecver=1

Who is in the cast?

All the aforementioned Defenders: Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and the most recent addition to the catalogue, Iron Fist (Finn Jones).

The big casting news, however, is that Sigourney Weaver has signed up to play the big bad, a mysterious executive called Alexandra.

The Defenders will also be joined by some supporting players from their solo series’, including Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), Elektra (Elodie Yung) from Daredevil, and Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor) from Jessica Jones.

What is going to happen?

The series will unite Marvel's street-level superheroes to prevent Sigourney Weaver from destroying their hometown of New York City.

Showrunner Marco Ramirez has been pretty coy with regards to plot details, but he told the LA Times: “We get to lean into the messiness, and the haste, of these four all thrown together dealing and working professionally with each other."

Not much to go on there, really. But its likely that these lone wolves aren't going to gel together very well to start off with. Should make for some exciting TV.