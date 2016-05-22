David Tennant's Kilgrave will still play a part in Jessica Jones season 2
He might not be physically present, but Jessica's final confrontation with Kilgrave will impact on the storylines to come
David Tennant fans will be disappointed to hear that his Jessica Jones character Kilgrave won't be physically appearing in season two of the superhero drama. But his character’s final moments are set to linger in whatever story comes next.
“[Kilgrave] was her reason for getting up at 3 o’clock in the afternoon,” star Kristen Ritter said at a Vulture Festival panel in New York. "She spends most of the show trying to get him into prison. She doesn’t want to kill him, but that becomes her only choice."
“I don’t think all that trauma and PTSD goes away now that she kills him."
She was "forced to become a murderer," adds showrunner Melissa Rosenberg. "She took a life, and that’s so counter to who she is.”
"She walks away with some really complicated stuff going on, which we’ll be able to explore next season.”
When it comes to what else we can expect from season two, the duo were disappointingly tight-lipped, but Ritter did tease this:
“An in for me in playing Jessica was her relationship with Malcolm,” she said, adding: "I’m excited to see what this one [Rosenberg] comes up with moving forward."
Marvel's Jessica Jones will return to Netflix