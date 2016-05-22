“I don’t think all that trauma and PTSD goes away now that she kills him."

She was "forced to become a murderer," adds showrunner Melissa Rosenberg. "She took a life, and that’s so counter to who she is.”

"She walks away with some really complicated stuff going on, which we’ll be able to explore next season.”

When it comes to what else we can expect from season two, the duo were disappointingly tight-lipped, but Ritter did tease this:

“An in for me in playing Jessica was her relationship with Malcolm,” she said, adding: "I’m excited to see what this one [Rosenberg] comes up with moving forward."

Marvel's Jessica Jones will return to Netflix