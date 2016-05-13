Yes, OK, we probably should have known this already – Krysten Ritter’s super-strong heroine snapped his neck in the season finale, after all – but after he cheated death once before in the series, was it crazy for us to hope he could again?

But nope, according to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg he’s gone for good – though the circumstances of his death may lurk a little longer, especially with his executioner Jessica.

“Ultimately, she is taking a life with her own hands, and that is not something that she walks away from going ‘yeah!’”, Rosenberg told Nerdist.

More like this

“She feels that. Taking a life, to Jessica Jones, is a very very serious, life-changing experience.”

Accordingly then, we’re not quite done with the darkness and PTSD that characterised Jessica in season one, but there might still be a little light to be found, especially among the supporting cast (including The Matrix’s Carrie-Ann Moss) who will apparently be taking a more central role this year.

“You have to earn secondary character stories – you have to flesh them out enough that they can carry stories of their own, which is very much what season one was about, kind of bringing in other characters,” Rosenberg said.

“So I’m hopeful I can give her at least a day off in the six-month period. This is a very hard-working woman.”

Advertisement

Sounds good, and we can’t wait to learn more about the series as the year goes on. Just so long as they give us another villain as compelling as the former Tenth Doctor…