Evidence in the trailers shows us that Bombadil will be playing a role in The Stranger and Nori’s journey to Rhûn, but how much we see of Bombadil in season 2 remains up in the air.

But who is this character? What role does he play in Tolkien’s work? Where do you know Rory Kinnear from? Luckily, we’ve got you covered here at RadioTimes.com.

Read on for everything you need to know about Tom Bombadil.

Who is Tom Bombadil?

Tom Bombadil and The Stranger in Rings of Power. Ross Ferguson / Prime Video

A question that has puzzled readers of Tolkien’s great work since the pages first opened, and one with no clear answer.

His origins are unknown, but what we do know about him is that he’s old. Really old. It's even suggested he might have been the first living creature in all of Arda (Earth).

When describing himself in the novel, Bombadil says, "Eldest, that’s what I am… Tom remembers the first raindrop and the first acorn… He knew the dark under the stars when it was fearless - before the Dark Lord (Morgoth) came from Outside."

Elrond has a similar description, saying, "But I had forgotten Bombadil, if indeed this is still the same that walked the woods and hills long ago, and even then was older than the old. That was not then his name. Iarwain Ben-adar we called him, oldest and fatherless."

While his origins are still debated among Tolkien fans, we do have slightly more knowledge about his abilities and how he interacts with the world around him.

Being the oldest being in all of Arda obviously tells us that Tom Bombadil possesses the power of immortality.

His singing is where his greatest power comes from, however, as he uses his voice to exert authority over both Old Man Willow, and later the Barrow-wights - both immensely powerful beings in their own right.

Who plays Tom Bombadil in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge in The Diplomat. Alex Bailey/Netflix

Tom Bombadil is portrayed in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power by English actor Rory Kinnear.

Kinnear starred in four of the five Daniel Craig James Bond films as Tanner, M’s chief of staff, while also famously appearing in the first ever episode of Black Mirror as Prime Minister Michael Callow.

Kinnear hasn’t done a lot of work in the fantasy genre before, but speaking to the Radio Times magazine's Sarfraz Mansoor, he expressed a desire to try new things.

"I like to do things I haven’t done before, from doing big action films to studio sitcoms, to television dramas to Shakespeare. But I’ve never done a fantasy thing before. I’ve never really understood it – it’s never been my bag."

On what drew him to the character of Tom Bombadil, Kinnear told Radio Times, "He has a quite jovial positivity, but there is this notion that he has seen all of life and everything that has gone before – and in that way has a sense of everything that will happen in the future as well."

What is his role in the books?

Frodo and the other Hobbits of the story encounter Bombadil upon leaving The Shire, after getting in a pickle with Old Man Willow - a malevolent tree spirit.

Frodo searches for help, finding Bombadil, who commands the tree to release its prisoners, before inviting the group to stay at his house for a night or two.

During this stay, which takes place on an almost dreamlike quality, Frodo inadvertently tells Bombadil all about the One Ring he carries, and his quest to get it to Rivendell.

Asking to inspect the One Ring, Frodo gives it over without any reluctance, something he had previously shown to any other people prying about his possession of it.

From there, Bombadil actually puts the One Ring on, but it has no effect on him whatsoever, further confusing both Frodo and readers. He also tells Frodo that when the Hobbit does wear the Ring, its power of invisibility doesn’t hide him from Bombadil’s eyes.

What is his role in the Peter Jackson film series?

In short - he doesn’t have one. Originally considered for a cameo appearance, Jackson decided to not pursue a role for the character in his films.

His justification for the omission was that Bombadil doesn’t have a major impact on the wider storyline being told, and his introduction and development would hinder the films rather than help them.

