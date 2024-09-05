As Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and their party venture forth, they encounter the terrifying creatures and are forced to fight.

Here's everything we know about the Barrow-wights!

What are Barrow-wights in The Rings of Power?

Barrow-wights are shape-shifting undead beings.

More like this

When Galadriel and her party encounter the Barrow-wights and attack them, it's clear they're impervious to their weapons.

However, Elrond soon saves the day when he gives Galadriel a blade that vanishes the creatures.

Elrond and Galadriel in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

He says: "According to lore, only the blade with which they were buried will return such creatures to rest - something has awoken them."

The problem is, they don't know what's causing it. Galadriel asserts that it's "someone awakening evil across all Middle-earth".

In The Lord of the Rings, Frodo and his party encounter the creatures and narrowly escape with their lives. They were saved by Tom Bombadil, who banished the wights with a song.

Who plays the Barrow-wights in The Rings of Power?

The Barrow-wights are played by various actors, including some with other roles in the show!

Bridie Sisson (who also plays The Dweller)

Kaner Scott

Robert Strange

Thomas Gilbey

Arthur Griffiths

The Rings of Power season 2 will launch on Prime Video on 29th August – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.