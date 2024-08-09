It will see Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell return as US ambassador Kate Wyler and her husband Hal, and will pick up shortly after the shocking events of the previous finale.

And it looks like things will continue to get more dramatic, with the show's creator Debora Cahn saying of the new run: "Everything we thought we knew about the Wylers changes, as does everything they think they know about each other."

Other returning faces will include David Gyasi, Ali Ahn and Rory Kinnear – the latter of whom will be back as UK prime minister Nicol Trowbridge, who was at the centre of the shocking revelations at the end of the previous season.

Meanwhile, a high-profile new addition to the cast for season 2 is Oscar winner and former The West Wing star Allison Janney, who will play the role of US vice president Grace Penn throughout the season.

Alongside the release date news, Netflix has also released a couple of first-look images both featuring Russell – with the first (above) showing her sporting a serious expression on diplomatic duty and the other (below) seeing her looking rather concerned while wearing a glamorous red dress in a toilet.

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in season 2 of The Diplomat. Alex Bailey/Netflix

Speaking about the new run, Russell told Tudum: "I am thrilled to be headed back for another round of this smart screwball show. Dare I say it’s fun?"

And Cahn teased that Janney's character will not be on best terms with Kate, explaining: "The VP thinks Kate’s after her job. She’s not entirely wrong. Kate thinks she understands the VP. She is mistaken."

It's certainly all set up to be another thrilling season of television – roll on Halloween!

The Diplomat Season 2 will debut on Netflix on Thursday 31st October 2024 and season 1 is streaming now – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

