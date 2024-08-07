Held at London's BFI Southbank on Monday 2nd September, An Evening with Radio Times will screen the first episode of season 4 and also feature a Q&A with cast members including Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, and Joanna Scanlan.

So, if you've had any burning questions for River Cartwright or simply just want to listen to some teasers of what could be in store in season 4, you can bag yourself a ticket when they go on sale tomorrow (Thursday 8th August) at 12pm.

Tickets will be available to purchase directly on the BFI website.

More like this

Jack Lowden as River Cartwright in Slow Horses season 4. Apple

The fourth season of the hit Apple TV+ drama was shot back-to-back with season 3, so we haven't had to wait too long for the new instalment.

Nevertheless, it's still an anticipated return to the world of espionage as we're reunited with all the main characters and more.

This time around, the season is based on another Mick Herron novel, Spook Street, and will "open with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House".

Read more:

Not much else has been revealed about the new season, but we do know that many of the familiar faces of Slough House will be returning, including Lowden's River, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander and Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge.

Some new faces also joining the mix for season 4 include Hugo Weaving (Lord of the Rings), Joanna Scanlan (The Thick of It) and Ruth Bradley (Ted Lasso).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As for what exactly we can expect to unfold in the new season, series creator Will Smith previously told RadioTimes.com: "I think that it continues the rupture that exists between River and his grandfather at the end of this season, where River finally starts to question his grandfather, he goes against his judgement, he starts to realise he's not the man he thought he was.

"And also, he isn't the man that he was in that he’s started to decline and he's starting to fall prey to dementia. It's following that through and seeing River having to deal with real issues, and face up to some things from his past and some things in his present that are really heavy for River to deal with.

"So River takes a battering, he’s losing some of his boyishness there."

So, plenty to look forward to! And with season 4 premiering officially just two days after the Radio Times event at the BFI, why not get ahead of the curve and watch the first episode before it's released?

Purchase tickets for An Evening with Radio Times on the BFI website now. Slow Horses seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Apple TV+, and season 4 will begin on 4th September 2024 – sign up to Apple TV+ here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.