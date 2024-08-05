As well as being treated to glimpses of Industry, The Gilded Age and The Last of Us season 2 in the trailer, we also got a 2025 preview of some of next year's most anticipated watches: The White Lotus season 3 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The third instalment in The White Lotus will see us jet-setting to Thailand, and in the brief glimpse we get so far of the new season, it certainly looks to be a sunlit paradise. But that's always the way of the series before things start to go awry.

At the beginning of the trailer, we see a smiling Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) remove her sunglasses in the hotel lobby, looking happy to see someone.

News of Rothwell's return came as a nice surprise to fans after her appearance in season 1 left her character's spa manager career at a bit of a loose end.

In the dedicated clip of The White Lotus season 3, though, we see the new batch of holidaymakers making their way onto the resort and looking happy to be there.

We see Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola and Sarah Catherine Hook all walking together, and then quickly flash to some poolside conversation with Posey's character, Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan.

Posey says to the other women: "What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand." But what could be about to happen in the idyllic holiday destination?

As of now, details about the new season of The White Lotus remain under wraps, aside from knowing that it could centre on the themes of death and spirituality.

Creator Mike White previously teased: "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.

"It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

But that's not the only series that has got everyone talking, as we also get our first glimpse of Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. While a short clip, we do get a welcome introduction to Peter Claffey's Ser Duncan the Tall, who introduces himself as such.

We don't see much of the new character, but he draws his sword before we then pan to a fighting scene in what looks to be a gravesite.

House of the Dragon season 2 may have now reached its end, but at least fans of the franchise won't be without their hit of fantasy action for too long - as the new series is set to debut next year.

Based on George RR Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg and set 90 years before A Song of Ice and Fire, the series will follow Duncan the Tall (Claffey) and a young Aegon V Targaryen, nicknamed Egg, played by Dexter Sol.

The synopsis for the series reads: "[The show follows] a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

The White Lotus season 3 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will air in 2025.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.