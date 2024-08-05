At Harrenhal, Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) invoked a vision for Daemon which showed him the White Walkers, the threat beyond the wall, his own death and, most notably for Game of Thrones fans, a premonition of Daenerys Targaryen, confirming her as the Prince That Was Promised.

The Prince That Was Promised is a prophesied leader or saviour that has been referenced throughout A Song of Ice and Fire history, and within Game of Thrones.

Crucially, the vision shows Daemon that there are bigger threats in the world that are coming, and that the realm needs a ruler who can unite them, pledging his fealty to Rhaenyra.

He tells her: "The world is not what we thought it was. The war is just the beginning. Winter is coming with darkness and doom. I saw it. I saw that we cannot withstand it and yet, somehow, we must. The realm's only hope is a leader who can unite it, and my brother chose you.

"You are the true queen, Rhaenyra, First of Her Name, Protector of the Realm, I am meant to serve you."

The episode sees also sees Queen Dowager Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) meet Rhaenyra, admitting she made a mistake and pledging to help her take the throne.

As we head to season 3, we see armies, armadas and, of course, dragons readying for battle. Prepare for even more fire and blood ahead!

