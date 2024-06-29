The allies of Queen Rhaenyra I Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) are readying for clashes with her half-brother King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), while her husband Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) prepares to take the ancient fortress of Harrenhal.

However, one addition to the House of the Dragon cast in Harrenal is Alys Rivers. So, who is she and who plays her in House of the Dragon?

Who is Alys Rivers in House of the Dragon?

Alys Rivers is a healer working in the service of House Strong in the ancient ruined castle of Harrenhal.

Her surname, Rivers, is given to bastards born in the Riverlands.

The character is incredibly knowledgeable, worldly, and unsettling.

So, just who is this enigmatic figure who crosses paths with House Targaryen during the Dance of Dragons?

Who plays Alys Rivers in House of the Dragon?

Gayle Rankin. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Scottish actress Gayle Rankin portrays Alys Rivers in House of the Dragon.

Rankin is best known for her roles in Netflix series GLOW and HBO drama Perry Mason, along with her film parts in The Greatest Showman, Her Smell, Blow the Man Down, and The Climb.

*Spoiler warning for the book Fire & Blood and potential spoiler warning for House of the Dragon.*

What happens to Alys Rivers in the book Fire & Blood?

Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes), here in House of the Dragon, is believed to be a candidate for Alys's father in the book. HBO

Alys Rivers is a wet nurse who lives at Harrenhal in the service of House Strong.

The rival historians in the book disagree on her familial origins but she is widely believed to be a bastard daughter of a member of House Strong. Some wondered whether she was the bastard child of the late Hand of the King, Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) but others said she had served as his wet nurse – betraying her real age.

While some believed her to be a mere healer, others claimed she was a wood witch and dabbled in the supernatural, utilising this to hide her true advanced age.

She is also shown to witness visions in flames – this along with rumours of hiding her true age with magic certainly provides parallels with the Red Priestess of Rhollor from Game of Thrones, Melisandre of Asshai (Carice van Houten).

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2. Ollie Upton/HBO

Alys is present in the book throughout various events at Harrenhal and survives numerous assaults on the castle, crossing paths with Prince Daemon Targaryen.

However, a key relationship that develops for Alys is when her path crosses with Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) and she becomes his lover...

House of the Dragon season 2 airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK from 17th June – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

