After arriving at Harrenhal in episode 3, Daemon's mental state has been devolving, leading him to see visions of a young Rhaenyra Targaryen (played by the returning Milly Alcock) and now his late second wife, Laena Velaryon (played by Nanna Blondell).

Meanwhile, the rest of the Blacks have heard nothing from him – although at King's Landing, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) seems to know exactly what effect Harrenhal would have on Daemon. So what is happening to him?

What is happening to Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4

In season 2 episode 4, we see Daemon being driven mad as he's faced with his past and visions of the people he's wronged.

He appears to be reeling with guilt following the murder of young Jaehaerys Targaryen and is being taunted by visions of a young Rhaenyra – the girl who "stole" his claim to the throne.

A few notable oddities happen to Daemon in episode 4 including:

His vision of a young Rhaenyra (played by Milly Alcock), which sees him wake with blood on his hands

His vision of Laena Velaryon, his second wife who he saw die

His conversation with Alys Rivers, who speaks of the curse of Harrenhal

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Sir Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4. HBO

The beginning of the episode sees Daemon have another vision of Rhaenyra, this time sat on the Iron Throne with a crown placed on her head. He hears her speak High Valyrian, the language they would speak together, but cannot understand her.

He finally understands her say: "You created me, Daemon. Yet you are set on destroying me. All because your brother loved me more than he did you." In a furious moment, Daemon cuts off the head of the vision of Rhaneyra, but she continues to speak to him, saying: "This is what you've always wanted, is it not?"

Her voice then merges with that of Ser Simon Strong's as they both say: "There's been a raven." Daemon wakes up, suggesting he was just dreaming – except for the flash of blood on his hand, which then disappears.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen and Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers in House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4. HBO

Showrunner Ryan Condal previously told EW of Alcock's return as Rhanaeyra: "Instead of warfare or dragons or images of horror, it was really more of him being haunted by these people who he had done wrong by in his past, particularly young Rhaenyra.

"That's the girl who took his claim, not elder Rhaenyra, played by Emma D'Arcy. It's that version of Rhaenyra that removed him as the heir to the throne, and then was named heir and took his claim.

"As you'll see his story at Harrenhal unfold, there is an element of Daemon having to reckon with his past and choices that he's made and things that he's done."

House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen. HBO

Waking up in the night, Daemon then hears noises, leading him to Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin). While some believe her to be a mere healer, others claim she's a wood witch and dabbled in the supernatural, utilising this to hide her true advanced age.

Daemon speaks with Alys about the Harrenhal curse – while he's sceptical, he notices Alys has strange knowledge of his life, including his quarrel with Rhaenyra. However, she explains this away by noting that he's sent no ravens home while he's been at Harrenhal. She goes on to taunt Daemon about Rhaenyra taking away his claim to the throne.

Alys then gives Daemon a drink, which seemingly pulls him back to reality, where he's conducting a meeting with Ser Willem Blackwood. So was that conversation with Alys just a vision too, or real?

Daemon's not quite back to reality though, as he then sees a vision of his late second wife Laena pouring the wine.

Laena, the mother of Baela and Rhaena, died during her third pregnancy. After Daemon was told it may be possible to save the baby if Laena was to have a caesarian section, she decided to be in control of her own death, ordering Vhagar to burn her alive. Daemon witnessed his wife's death.

Showrunner Condal previously told RadioTimes.com that he "warned" Smith about this storyline, saying: "I warned him early on, ‘You did such a great job in season 1, now we're gonna throw a lot at you and really challenge your range as an actor, and also what makes Daemon as a character.’

"I think Daemon is the character a lot of people hook into with this series, because it's the sort of stereotypical heroic male lead. And we wanted to kind of turn that on its ear, beginning with episode 1 of season 1 and carrying all the way through the rest of his arc through the series."

Why is Harrenhal cursed?

Alys Rivers explains the curse during the episode when she says: "Harrenhal's been cursed since its first stone was laid. Black Harren felled the grove of weirwood trees that grew on these lands. Heart trees imbued with the spirits of those who lived long before he came. It's said their whispers can still be heard sometimes."

The curse of Harrenhal has been seen a few different times throughout the book series, especially.

Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong in House of the Dragon season 2. HBO

Following Aegon's conquest, the Conqueror granted Harrenhal to various different houses – all of which died out. In George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire books, we also see the "curse" of Harrenhal take effect, with almost every castellan of the castle dying (Roose Bolton being the exception, perhaps because he voluntarily withdrew from the castle).

During season 2 episode 4, Larys, meanwhile, suggests Daemon will be driven mad by Harrenhal but uses a more logical reason. Larys still controls the gold, so suggests Daemon's resolve will be wiped out as he tries and fails to make use of the gigantic castle.

He references this when he tells Aegon: "That castle is more crippled than I am, Your Grace. It's like to drive Daemon to madness as he attempts to make use of it, it's beyond his faculties...as Harrenhal saps Daemon's resolve, the false queen remains trapped on that island."

