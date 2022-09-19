Who is Lady Laena Velaryon in House of the Dragon and who plays her?

One family very much wrapped up in the action is House Velaryon, headed up by Lord Corlys (played by Steve Toussaint) and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best), but as we approach episode 5 and the rest of the series, we'll discover it's their children who are arguably the most important.

As we approach the business-end of House of the Dragon , it's safe to say the battle lines are well and truly being drawn.

We've actually already met Corlys and Rhaenys' only daughter, Lady Laena, when she was a lot younger, but in episode 5, she's grown up quite a lot.

Get to know the background of Lady Laena, and a few hints from George RR Martin's text as to what we can expect from her below.

Who is Lady Laena Velaryon in House of the Dragon?

Lady Laena Velaryon is the eldest child of Corlys and Rhaenys Velaryon, and is their only daughter. Her brother is Laenor Velaryon.

When she was young and had learned to ride a dragon (Vhagar, the largest dragon in the kingdom), Queen Aemma died during childbirth, prompting King Viserys to seek a new wife.

Following the double injustice served to Princess Rhaenys when she was looked over twice as the heir to the Iron Throne, Corlys attempted to get his bloodline back in power, and offered his daughter to the king when she was just 12.

Viserys felt uncomfortable taking Laena as a wife, on account of her age, and the very plain fact he wanted to marry someone he liked - thus causing yet another blow to House Velaryon (albeit one that's totally forgivable). Viserys would go on to marry Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey).

Following the decision by Viserys, it was arranged that Laena would instead marry the son of the then Sealord of Braavos. It didn't really work out when her fiancé lost all of his father's money and status and Corlys kept delaying their union.

Lady Laena Targaryen HBO

**The following is based off book material and contains potential spoilers for House of the Dragon**

After years of holding off the wedding, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) visited the Velaryon home (Driftmark) and is said to have fallen in love with Laena. Cynics might say he actually desired her for her status in such a powerful house.

Laena's fiancé challenged Daemon to a duel which ended in death for the former and Laena would go on to marry the Rogue Prince shortly after.

Who plays Laena Velaryon in House of the Dragon?

There are actually three actresses who take on the role of Laena. When she's a child being offered to Viserys to wed, she's played by Nova Foueillis-Mosé - this was the young star's first TV role.

As an older teen, she is played by Savannah Steyn. Aside from House of the Dragon, Steyn has had roles in The Tunnel, A Discovery of Witches, and most recently, Intergalactic.

And finally, as an adult, Laena is played by Nanna Blondell. The Swedish star might not be as familiar to UK audiences, but has starred in the likes of Twin, Hassel, and Real Humans. She also enjoyed the role of Ingrid in 2021 Marvel blockbuster Black Widow.

