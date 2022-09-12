The Princess of Dragonstone, played by Milly Alcock , became the centre of a potential scandal after she went on an expedition through King's Landing with her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

It was quite the week in House of the Dragon for Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Meanwhile, when she was in the Red Keep, Princess Rhaenyra grew ever closer to Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel).

In the aftermath, rumours spread and Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) delivered word of the events to Rhaenyra's father, King Viserys I Targaryen (Rhys Ifans) and his wife Queen Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey).

However, the actions of King Viserys towards the end of the episode spoke volumes.

Why did Viserys Targaryen send tea to his Rhaenyrs?

**Spoiler warning for House of the Dragon episode 4**

Why did Viserys Targaryen send tea to Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon?

Milly Alcock and Matt Smith in House of the Dragon HBO

In House of the Dragon episode 4, King of the Narrow Sea, King Viserys I Targaryen has Grand Maester Mellos (David Horovitch) approach Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen with tea at the end of the episode.

The tea is "moon tea" and is an abortifacient to prevent any unwanted pregnancies as a result of any sexual encounters Rhaenyra may have had.

It is clear that King Viserys doubts his daughter has been celibate and that she remains a virgin.

Earlier in the episode, Rhaenyra had explored the brothels of King's Landing with her uncle Prince Daemon Targaryen and the pair had engaged in passionate kissing and sexual acts - but short of penetrative intercourse.

However, upon her return to the Red Keep, Rhaenyra did lose her virginity to her sworn guard of the Kingsguard, Ser Criston Cole.

When asked if she had lost her virginity to Prince Daemon by her friend and stepmother Queen Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), Princess Rhaenyra denied participating in any sexual escapades.

Queen Alicent (Emily Carey) and Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) in House of the Dragon HBO

Viserys may have banished his brother Daemon in the aftermath but their confrontation saw Daemon suggest the reports of their encounter were true and he would be keen to marry his own niece.

While Alicent believed Rhaenyra over Daemon, Viserys was not so convinced, noting the similarities between Rhaenyra and her uncle.

The delivery of the tea to the Princess suggests that Viserys is aware she has been sexually active or at least wishes to take precautions in case she has been. Either way, he does not trust her word on this.

Earlier, Viserys also revealed that he had decided Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) would be a suitable marriage match for her after her behaviour and inability to find a husband of her own choosing.

Despite this, Viserys remains committed to standing by Rhaenyra and will not cast her aside in the line of succession.

At her urging, the King also removes Ser Otto as the Hand of the King due to his reporting against her and also his plotting to secure the throne for his grandson, Prince Aegon Targaryen.

Is this the last Rhaenyra has seen of Ser Otto?

