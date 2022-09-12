Why did Viserys Targaryen send tea to Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon?
Does King Viserys trust his daughter Princess Rhaenyra?
It was quite the week in House of the Dragon for Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.
The Princess of Dragonstone, played by Milly Alcock, became the centre of a potential scandal after she went on an expedition through King's Landing with her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).
Meanwhile, when she was in the Red Keep, Princess Rhaenyra grew ever closer to Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel).
In the aftermath, rumours spread and Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) delivered word of the events to Rhaenyra's father, King Viserys I Targaryen (Rhys Ifans) and his wife Queen Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey).
However, the actions of King Viserys towards the end of the episode spoke volumes.
Why did Viserys Targaryen send tea to his Rhaenyrs?
**Spoiler warning for House of the Dragon episode 4**
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Why did Viserys Targaryen send tea to Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon?
In House of the Dragon episode 4, King of the Narrow Sea, King Viserys I Targaryen has Grand Maester Mellos (David Horovitch) approach Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen with tea at the end of the episode.
The tea is "moon tea" and is an abortifacient to prevent any unwanted pregnancies as a result of any sexual encounters Rhaenyra may have had.
It is clear that King Viserys doubts his daughter has been celibate and that she remains a virgin.
Earlier in the episode, Rhaenyra had explored the brothels of King's Landing with her uncle Prince Daemon Targaryen and the pair had engaged in passionate kissing and sexual acts - but short of penetrative intercourse.
However, upon her return to the Red Keep, Rhaenyra did lose her virginity to her sworn guard of the Kingsguard, Ser Criston Cole.
When asked if she had lost her virginity to Prince Daemon by her friend and stepmother Queen Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), Princess Rhaenyra denied participating in any sexual escapades.
Viserys may have banished his brother Daemon in the aftermath but their confrontation saw Daemon suggest the reports of their encounter were true and he would be keen to marry his own niece.
While Alicent believed Rhaenyra over Daemon, Viserys was not so convinced, noting the similarities between Rhaenyra and her uncle.
The delivery of the tea to the Princess suggests that Viserys is aware she has been sexually active or at least wishes to take precautions in case she has been. Either way, he does not trust her word on this.
Earlier, Viserys also revealed that he had decided Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) would be a suitable marriage match for her after her behaviour and inability to find a husband of her own choosing.
Despite this, Viserys remains committed to standing by Rhaenyra and will not cast her aside in the line of succession.
At her urging, the King also removes Ser Otto as the Hand of the King due to his reporting against her and also his plotting to secure the throne for his grandson, Prince Aegon Targaryen.
Is this the last Rhaenyra has seen of Ser Otto?
Read More
- How to watch House of the Dragon – where can you stream?
- Matt Smith says “daunting” Doctor Who prepared him for House of the Dragon
- House of the Dragon planned to last three or four seasons
- House of the Dragon review: Game of Thrones prequel soars
- Meet the cast of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series
- When is House of the Dragon set? Game of Thrones timeline explained
- What time is House of the Dragon released in the UK?
- What is the Dance of the Dragons? House of the Dragon war explained
- Where was House of the Dragon filmed?
- What is Dark Sister in House of the Dragon?
- Who is the opening voiceover in House of the Dragon episode 1?
- What book is House of the Dragon based on? Fire and Blood book changes
- Your guide to the dragons of House of the Dragon
- What is Old Valyria, the Doom and High Valyrian in House of the Dragon?
- When do Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy appear in House of the Dragon?
- Game of Thrones books in order: A Song of Ice and Fire and more
House of the Dragon airs on Sky Atlantic and is available on NOW. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1