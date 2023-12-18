Will there be a The Gilded Age season 3?
The second season came to a dramatic end on Sunday.
The Gilded Age wrapped up its second season on Sunday (17th December) and naturally, thoughts are already turning to a potential third season of the Carrie Coon-led period drama.
HBO might be yet to announce a third season of the show but, back in May 2022, HBO executive Francesca Orsi hinted that a season 3 renewal could be on the cards.
“At this point, we are having conversations regarding viewership relative to budget," she told Deadline.
"Each show has a job to do, given the price tag that we give to it, and there’s a viewership. component, and there’s a critical response element to it and, of course, the buzz nature of a show. It’s those elements that we are always keeping in mind and discussing relative to whether or not a show will continue," she continued.
Read on for everything you need to know about a potential third season of The Gilded Age, including who could star.
As detailed above, a third season is yet to officially be confirmed, but writer Sonja Warfield previously revealed she isn’t worried about coming up with new ideas for further episodes.
She told Town & Country: "There is so much in history [that would work for the show].
"We discovered gems for season two that play into our characters' journeys, and there are so many more things we could play out if we're lucky enough to get a third season."
She added: "In season one, we had Thomas Edison's lights, in season two we have the Tuskegee Institute, and we'll discover what that is in season three."
Who could be in the cast of The Gilded Age season 3?
It’s likely we’d see Carrie Coon’s Bertha return alongside the rest of the Russell clan:
- Morgan Spector as George Russell
- Taissa Farmiga as Miss Gladys Russell
- Harry Richardson as Larry Russell
We might also expect the following actors to reprise their roles:
- Kelly Curran as Enid Winterton
- Dakin Matthews as Joshua Winterton
- Denée Benton as Peggy Scott
- Cynthia Nixon as Mrs Ada Brook
- Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn
- David Furr as Dashiell Montgomery
- Matilda Lawler as Frances Montgomery
- Ben Ahlers as Jack Treacher
- Taylor Richardson as Bridget
- Kelli O'Hara as Aurora Fane
Is there a trailer for The Gilded Age season 3?
Not yet, as the show hasn't officially been renewed, but watch this space!
