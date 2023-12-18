“At this point, we are having conversations regarding viewership relative to budget," she told Deadline.

"Each show has a job to do, given the price tag that we give to it, and there’s a viewership. component, and there’s a critical response element to it and, of course, the buzz nature of a show. It’s those elements that we are always keeping in mind and discussing relative to whether or not a show will continue," she continued.

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential third season of The Gilded Age, including who could star.

Will there be a The Gilded Age season 3?

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski in The Gilded Age. Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO

As detailed above, a third season is yet to officially be confirmed, but writer Sonja Warfield previously revealed she isn’t worried about coming up with new ideas for further episodes.

She told Town & Country: "There is so much in history [that would work for the show].

"We discovered gems for season two that play into our characters' journeys, and there are so many more things we could play out if we're lucky enough to get a third season."

She added: "In season one, we had Thomas Edison's lights, in season two we have the Tuskegee Institute, and we'll discover what that is in season three."

Who could be in the cast of The Gilded Age season 3?

It’s likely we’d see Carrie Coon’s Bertha return alongside the rest of the Russell clan:

Morgan Spector as George Russell

Taissa Farmiga as Miss Gladys Russell

Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

We might also expect the following actors to reprise their roles:

Kelly Curran as Enid Winterton

Dakin Matthews as Joshua Winterton

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

Cynthia Nixon as Mrs Ada Brook

Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn

David Furr as Dashiell Montgomery

Matilda Lawler as Frances Montgomery

Ben Ahlers as Jack Treacher

Taylor Richardson as Bridget

Kelli O'Hara as Aurora Fane

Is there a trailer for The Gilded Age season 3?

Not yet, as the show hasn't officially been renewed, but watch this space!

