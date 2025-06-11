Fellowes revealed that he was originally diagnosed around 40 years ago and he had recovered after an operation, but it has now returned.

Speaking to Deadline ahead of the release of The Gilded Age season 3, Fellowes shared: “I’ve got these mobility issues, and I use a wheelchair rather more than I would like, but that’s not the same as feeling ill.

“I think you can stand anything like that as long as you feel OK, and that’s the position I’m in now. I have to use a wheelchair because my spine doesn’t work as it used to.

"But in terms of feeling OK and getting on with things and working and all that stuff, I’m fine. There are many people much worse off than I am.”

In terms of Fellowes's upcoming project, while there is much excited chatter about the third season of The Gilded Age, there is also plenty of anticipation for the final Downton Abbey film, titled Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

The trailer for the latter was revealed earlier this month, with the film set to be quite the emotional farewell as viewers can anticipate the return of many fan-favourite characters, as well as a fitting tribute to the late Dame Maggie Smith.

Fellowes has once again written the final Downton instalment, with returning faces including Hugh Bonneville, Dominic West and Michelle Dockery as well as Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton and Lesley Nicol.

Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith and Paul Giamatt will also be returning, and are set to be joined by new additions including Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released in UK cinemas on 12th September 2025. All seasons of Downton Abbey are available to stream on ITVX.

