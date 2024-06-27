As with the previous three seasons, the new run will be based on the next book in Mick Herron's series – with fourth novel Spook Street this time serving as the source material. A fifth season adapting the following novel London Rules has already been confirmed by Apple.

Gary Oldman will reprise his role as bad-tempered, foul-mouthed spook Jackson Lamb, who heads up a dysfunctional band of spies at Slough House, MI5's dumping ground for operatives who have made career-ending mistakes in the field.

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb in Slow Horses season 4 Apple

The returning Slough House cast also includes Jack Lowden as enthusiastic agent River Cartwright, Saskia Reeves as office administrator Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as operative Louisa Guy, Christopher Chung as hacking expert Roddy Ho, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander and Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge.

More like this

Kristen Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner in Slow Horses season 4. Apple

Meanwhile, away from Slough House, Kristin Scott Thomas is back as MI5's head of operations Diana Taverner, and Jonathan Pryce returns as River's grandfather and secret service legend David Cartwright, while new faces for season 4 include Hugo Weaving (Lord of the Rings), Joanna Scanlan (The Thick of It) and Ruth Bradley (Ted Lasso).

Apple has now released some images giving us a first look at cast members old and new in season 4 – which can be seen throughout this article.

Ruth Bradley as Emma Flyte in Slow Horses season 4 Apple

The stills include one of Jackson Lamb taking a phone call, another of David Cartwright looking back with what seems to be a concerned expression on his face, and first glimpses of series newcomers including Scanlan as Moira Tregorian and Weaving as Frank Harkness.

Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright in Slow Horses season 4. Apple

According to a synopsis, season 4 will open with "a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House".

Meanwhile, series creator Will Smith previously told RadioTimes.com of the new season: "I think that it continues the rupture that exists between River and his grandfather at the end of this season, where River finally starts to question his grandfather, he goes against his judgement, he starts to realise he's not the man he thought he was.

Joanna Scanlan as Moira Tregorian in Slow Horses season 4. Apple

"And also, he isn't the man that he was in that he's started to decline and he's starting to fall prey to dementia. It's following that through and seeing River having to deal with real issues, and face up to some things from his past and some things in his present that are really heavy for River to deal with.

"So River takes a battering, he's losing some of his boyishness there."

Slow Horses seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Apple TV+ and season 4 will begin on 4th September 2024 – sign up to Apple TV+ here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.