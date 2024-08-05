The climactic episode, which was billed as a "personal" case for both detectives, may not be the end of the story, with the two lead actors telling RadioTimes.com that they are eager to return for more.

"I think 10 is a nice number," joked Gouveia, when asked how many seasons of McDonald & Dodds she'd like to make. "I think what felt really apparent with series 4 is that people are just striving to make it the best it can be.

"If that energy continues, then I think it could have longevity and still be really enjoyable. It's when people get complacent and think, 'Oh, we can just bash it out' – that's when a series has to stop. And also, when the stories stop."

She added: "[But] if the ideas are still there and the drive is still there and the audience is still there, then I think it could last a long time."

Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins star in McDonald & Dodds. Mammoth Screen for ITV

Watkins agreed that the McDonald & Dodds team are still firing on all cylinders in their fourth year of production, concluding that there's "so much appetite" from the writers and from viewers for more mysteries.

He explained: "I think it’s right that we're not complacent about it. We're very fortunate to have got four series and I think the reaction from audiences all over the world now is starting to build.

"You know that there's an audience for us and they're really appreciating the things that we're offering them – and that's all you want really, isn't it? To spread a bit of joy and a bit of intrigue and maybe hold the mirror up to nature a little bit.

"We're very fortunate to have that. I think."

ITV is yet to officially confirm whether McDonald & Dodds will return for season 5, but we'll continue to bring you updates on the hit drama as they come in.

McDonald & Dodds is available to stream on ITVX. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.