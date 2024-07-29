Storm clouds will be brewing as the detective duo investigate a spate of deaths occurring at wedding ceremonies across Bath, which drudges up some hard-hitting emotions for both of them.

"The third episode is quite a lot about McDonald's personal life and her love life, and what she wants from her future," said Gouveia in an interview with RadioTimes.com. "And with Dodds, he has a connection to one of the victims that's very personal.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"So actually, we’re more going into his past, we get more of their personal lives. And I think they've built this lovely trust between them that is strong, but tends to be challenged and sometimes breaks."

More like this

Watkins went on to cite an example of when the characters' close friendship has negatively heightened their emotions.

"There's that time when I feel slightly betrayed by you, because you have gone off with Claire's character [Chief Superintendent Mary Ormond] and seemingly gone behind my back," he recalled.

"Even though that was a sort of tactic by the two of you, it's actually a more personal affront to me, because we're so close as characters."

Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins star in McDonald & Dodds Mammoth Screen for ITV

The synopsis for the McDonald & Dodds season 4 finale – titled Wedding Fever – offers a hint at what's in store for the sleuths in their latest case.

It reads: "It's wedding season in Bath and there's a race against time as a spate of deaths affect ceremonies across the city.

"One ends in tragedy when the vicar is found murdered in the vestry, and McDonald's suspicions focus on the bride, her father and her sisters as all of them had a close relationship with the deceased.

"But when she and Dodds make an arrest, a second murder takes place."

McDonald & Dodds airs Sundays on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.