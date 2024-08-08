Well, The Madison will not only be the next series to be released in the franchise but now has its lead star and it's none other than acclaimed Hollywood icon Michelle Pfeiffer.

Pfeiffer will also serve as an executive producer on the series alongside Taylor Sheridan but, of course, a name like Pfeiffer's need no real introduction. The actress is known for her roles in Scarface, Dangerous Liaisons and Frankie & Johnny, to name just a few titles.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Ellen Olenska in The Age of Innocence. Columbia Pictures

Over the course of her career, the three-time Oscar nominee has taken breaks from acting but has more recently starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Janet van Dyne and also in The First Lady as Betty Ford.

On the announcement of Pfeiffer's casting, Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said: “Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace.

“She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, The Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Pfeiffer's casting was rumoured earlier this month along with Suits star Patrick J Adams and Kurt Russell, but the pair have yet to be confirmed as joining The Madison.

The logline for the series states that The Madison "is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana".

It will continue to explore the Dutton family legacy but in the present day with new characters and locations, but it's yet to be seen whether any familiar faces will be cropping up.

One person that may not be seen back in the Yellowstone universe perhaps ever is Kevin Costner, who was synonymous with the Western drama until it was announced in 2023 that he would be leaving. Now, he's focusing all his efforts on Horizon: An American Saga.

Fans were given a definitive answer on Costner's involvement in future Yellowstone episodes back in June when the actor said in a video on his personal Instagram account: "I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that that’s required," he began, "[I've been] thinking about Yellowstone – that beloved series that I love, that I know you love.

"I just realised that I’m not going to be able to continue [with] season 5B or into the future."

Costner added: "It was something that really changed me. I loved it and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning. I love the relationship we've been able to develop and I’ll see you at the movies."

