Tennant stars as Tony Baddingham, a television executive and next-door neighbour to the womanising Rupert Campbell-Black MP (The Boys alum Alex Hassell), with the two men holding a bitter rivalry.

Hassell's Olympian-turned-politician can be seen in the poster art (above), scowling on the right of Tony, while Aidan Turner can be spotted on his left as TV presenter and journalist Declan O'Hara – who is caught in the crossfire of their feud.

On the lower left is Nafessa Williams (I Wanna Dance with Somebody) as American TV executive Cameron Cook, who produces Declan's series, and on the right is Bella Maclean as Declan's daughter, Taggie.

The poster follows an exciting trailer and other images from the series, including Tennant's Tony Baddingham in hunting attire on his vast estate (below), suggesting this could be yet another transformative role for the celebrated actor.

Speaking of the project, the star said: "It [was] written in the '80s so it's like doing a period drama.

"It's all about time and you look at this book that was written – some of the sexual politics are not as we would expect them now but you look at it through the prism of a period drama and it's fascinating... it's a little bit saucy."

David Tennant stars in Rivals. Disney Plus

The cast of Rivals also includes Katherine Parkinson, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook and Victoria Smurfit.

Katherine Parkinson stars in Rivals. Disney Plus

You can get a glimpse of Parkinson in character as Lizzie Vereker, described as "a romantic novelist suffering from a distinct lack of romance in her life", ahead of the show's premiere on Disney Plus in Autumn.

