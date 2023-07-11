Appearing on ITV's This Morning today (Tuesday 11th July), Tennant spoke about his upcoming role in Good Omens season 2, his forthcoming return to Doctor Who and also, a little about the new Disney Plus series.

When presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary mentioned the fact that they had Danny Dyer on the show yesterday, they revealed that he said Tennant's acting in Rivals is "amazing" and that "we are going to be really shocked at [his] character".

Tennant replied: “Wait until you see Danny! He’s brilliant."

Talking about the series, he said: "I've had a right old laugh. It’s really good fun."

Going into more detail about how Rivals seems like a "period drama", Tennant revealed: "Of course, it's written in the '80s so it's like doing a period drama.

"It's all about time and you look at this book that was written – some of the sexual politics are not as we would expect them now but you look at it through the prism of a period drama and it's fascinating."

When Hammond asked whether the series is "naughty", Tennant confirmed that "it's a little bit saucy".

The series not only stars Tennant and Dyer, but also boasts the likes of Aidan Turner (Poldark, The Suspect), Alex Hassell (The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Boys), Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood) and Emily Atack (The Emily Atack Show), plus many more.

The eight-part drama is based on the racy book series and will explore the cut-throat world of independent TV in 1986 through the lens of Corinium television. As per the synopsis for Rivals: "In the fictional county of Rutshire, a long-standing rivalry between two powerful men is about to boil over.

"Alex Hassell plays dashing ex-Olympian, Tory Member of Parliament and incorrigible rake, the dangerously charismatic Rupert Campbell-Black. David Tennant plays Rupert’s single-mindedly ambitious and egotistical Rutshire neighbour Lord Tony Baddingham, controller of Corinium Television.

"A long-simmering power struggle between them threatens to boil over when the two men lock horns over the future of Corinium."

