Hammond and O'Leary regularly host the show on a Friday, but this week will take the reins from Monday to Friday. Willoughby's last show before her break aired on Thursday 6th July.

Willoughby has been presenting the show alongside a selection of varied co-presenters since the start of June, following the departure of Phillip Schofield.

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond on ITV's This Morning. ITV/Nicky Johnston

Schofield had hosted This Morning since 2002, but quit the show with immediate effect in May. He later announced he would be leaving ITV entirely, explaining that he had lied to his employers at the broadcaster about an affair he had with a former This Morning employee.

Upon her return to the show following a scheduled break, Willoughby made a statement regarding the news, saying: "I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the well-being of people on all sides of what's been going on, and full of questions.

"You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved.

"That is a lot to process. And it's equally hard to see the toll that it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and well-being for everyone.

"I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that the show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other."

