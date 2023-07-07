Others reported to be joining the line-up include comedian Tez Ilyas, Love Island's Ovie Soko and Georgia Harrison, Inside The Factory's Cherry Healey and ex-England rugby captain Chris Robshaw.

The final three completing the line-up are comedian Shazia Mirza, gymnast Ellie Downie and Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo.

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 first look. Channel 4

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Channel 4 for comment.

Channel 4 confirmed earlier this year that the original version of SAS: Who Dares Wins featuring members of the public would not be returning in the near future and was being rested, but that the channel has "shifted" its focus to prioritise the Celebrity edition.

At the time a spokesperson for the channel said that a "longer, eight-part series is to commence filming in the summer".

The last season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins was won by four celebs - AJ Pritchard, Calum Best, Ferne McCann and Maisie Smith.

Smith told RadioTimes.com that finding out she had passed "was a pretty amazing feeling" and that it was "like nothing else because when you're there, it did really feel like life and death".

