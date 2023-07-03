It was reported that Future Food Stars was commissioned for season 2 before the first had even aired and, as such, the news may come as a surprise to some.

The BBC has declined to comment on the reports, although RadioTimes.com understands that a final decision has not yet been made.

Future Food Stars, which sees 12 candidates battle it out Apprentice-style to become the country's next biggest food star and win a £150,000 investment from Ramsay himself, aired for two years.

The first season of the show was won by Victoria Omobuwajo, owner of snack-based brand Sunmo, while the second saw Andy Albalous, of CBD and olive oil brand Drops of Heal, emerge victorious.

It comes only one week after Ramsay's ITV show Next Level Chef was reportedly axed after just one season, as it also failed to achieve high ratings.

Jade Greenhalgh was the series's one and only winner, who took home £100,000 at the end of the first run.

