The upcoming series will see 12 food and drink entrepreneurs compete in various challenges in a bid to win a huge investment in their business from Ramsay.

If MasterChef isn't enough culinary content for all you foodies out there, then you're in luck – Gordon Ramsay is returning to our screens with a brand new competition: Future Food Stars.

If you think the premise sounds a lot like another BBC One show – *cough* The Apprentice *cough* – then you're not the only one, with Gordon Ramsay himself saying that he hopes Future Food Stars "rubs Alan Sugar's feathers the wrong way".

Read on for everything you need to know about Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars, from the show's contestant line-up to the trailer.

Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars release date

Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars begins airing on BBC One on Thursday 31st March at 9pm.

The brand new food competition consists of eight episodes, with a new episode airing every Thursday.

What is Gordon Ramsay's new show?

Gordon Ramsay's brand new BBC One show sees 12 food and drink entrepreneurs compete for a £150,000 investment in their business from chef and TV presenter Gordon Ramsay.

"But to win Gordon’s support will take more than just a great idea - the contenders will need to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed: determination, dedication, passion and talent," the BBC teases.

Through a series of challenges, all of which are designed to test their character and showcase their business skills, the contestants will have to make it to the competition final if they want Ramsay's endorsement.

Speaking at a Q&A for the show, Ramsay said Future Food Stars looks at the food and drink business in the UK after the "difficulties" so many people experienced over the last two years.

"[It's about] just how hard it is to break through that market," he said. "So it's a food and drink business show with some great products, great characters and a lot of challenges."

Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars contestants

There are 12 chefs and entrepreneurs from all over the UK who are hoping to impress Gordon Ramsay with their business ideas. They are as follows, with their products included:

Amit, 38 from Malvern Hills in Worcestershire – Pandeli: bottled Indian sauces

Asher, 28 from The Rhondda Valley – Rogue: jams, chutneys and marmalades

Bola, 46 from Hertfordshire – Jitterbug: apple cider vinegar seltzers

Jamie, 36 from Macclesfield – Savages Mussels: mussel bar

Jen, 35 from Castleford – The Cocktail Pickers Club: bottled cocktails

Leah, 38 from London – Norah's Brownies: free-from brownies

Matthew, 33 from London – Jackdaw: zero-waste restaurant

Michelle, 46 from Abernethy – Clootie McToot: clootie dumplings

Steph, 30 from Manchester – Chu Lo: Japanese-inspired soft drinks

Valentina, 37 from London – Lele's: vegan cake mixes and café

Victoria, 28 from London – Sunmo: plantain based snacks

Vincenzo, 27 from London – Smokin' Brothers: smoked salmon company

Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars trailer

BBC One released a trailer for Gordon Ramsay's brand new show earlier this month, teasing the challenging cooking tasks to come in the eight-part show – as well as the TV chef's dramatic helicopter entrance.

Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars airs on Thursday 31st March at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

