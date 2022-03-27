Gordon Ramsay hopes new show "rubs Alan Sugar's feathers the wrong way"
The chef is fronting a brand new BBC One series.
Gordon Ramsay has acknowledged similarities between his brand new show Future Food Stars and The Apprentice, and has said he hopes it rubs Alan Sugar's "feathers the wrong way".
The upcoming reality series sees 12 contestants compete for Ramsay's financial backing for their food and drink businesses as they take part in a number of challenges over several weeks.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a Q&A for Future Food Stars, Ramsay said that the show will introduce some great new products to the market.
"It's a food and drink lifestyle business show," he explained. "So fingers crossed, it's going to rub Alan Sugar's feathers the wrong way. I think I've lost a customer there. Who gives a f**k?
"But all jokes apart, I'm a big fan of The Apprentice."
"[We're]...look[ing] at the food and drink business in the UK," he added, before going on to acknowledge the "difficulties" that so many people have experienced, particularly during the last two years.
"[It's about] just how hard it is to break through that market," he said. "So it's a food and drink business show with some great products, great characters and a lot of challenges."
The show's first episode will see the Future Food Star contestants head to Cornwall with the task of running food shacks on the beach.
Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars airs on Thursday 31st March at 9pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
