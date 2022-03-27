The upcoming reality series sees 12 contestants compete for Ramsay's financial backing for their food and drink businesses as they take part in a number of challenges over several weeks.

Gordon Ramsay has acknowledged similarities between his brand new show Future Food Stars and The Apprentice , and has said he hopes it rubs Alan Sugar's "feathers the wrong way".

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a Q&A for Future Food Stars, Ramsay said that the show will introduce some great new products to the market.

"It's a food and drink lifestyle business show," he explained. "So fingers crossed, it's going to rub Alan Sugar's feathers the wrong way. I think I've lost a customer there. Who gives a f**k?

"But all jokes apart, I'm a big fan of The Apprentice."

"[We're]...look[ing] at the food and drink business in the UK," he added, before going on to acknowledge the "difficulties" that so many people have experienced, particularly during the last two years.

"[It's about] just how hard it is to break through that market," he said. "So it's a food and drink business show with some great products, great characters and a lot of challenges."

The show's first episode will see the Future Food Star contestants head to Cornwall with the task of running food shacks on the beach.