In the end, it was Harpreet Kaur who Lord Sugar said "you're hired" to, guaranteeing her a £250,000 investment in her dessert parlour business and leaving Kathryn Louise Burn as runner-up.

The Apprentice is over for another year, and after all the twists and turns, the ups and downs, and the sick-coloured branding, Lord Alan Sugar has finally found his next business partner.

As always, the final saw fired candidates return to help the finalists set up their businesses, in what was an emotional reunion.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Kathryn revealed that in an unaired moment she broke down in tears upon being reunited with her old housemates.

Kathryn said: "It was amazing. It’s not in the show, you won't see it, but I was actually crying. I'd only seen Steph and Brittany, like, two days before, but when I saw them again, I was like, 'Oh my god!’ I missed them so much.

"I felt really emotional. I don’t know if there was obviously just high emotion anyway because it was the final, but yeah it was really, really good."

Kathryn’s team included Stephanie, Harry and Amy BBC

Asked what she learned from the process and from the other candidates, Kathryn revealed that before joining the show she had never given a pitch before.

She said: "That was really, really new to me. And I would just look at the other candidates and what they're good at and then I would take little bits from their pitch.

"Even a minor thing is I remember Francesca always used to open the pitch with a question, and now that's something that I always do, because I think it's so great. You engage the audience straight away, and it just sounds so professional.

"All of the candidates, everyone's got their strengths, and I think we will try and learn from each other going forward, because it's such an incredible opportunity. Why wouldn't you?"

Fans of the show had predicted Harpreet would win in a RadioTimes.com poll, although only narrowly, with 56.7 per cent backing her as the victor.

