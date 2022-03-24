You might think it's too close to call as to who will walk away with that £250,000, but in a RadioTimes.com poll viewers have voted to say that they think Harpreet will win.

It's been 12 intense weeks for the Apprentice candidates and now 16 have become two, with just Kathryn Louise Burn and Harpreet Kaur left in the running to become Lord Sugar's next business partner.

The poll was close, with 56.7% voting for Harpreet, while 43.3% voted for Kathryn.

In last week's interviews, Lord Sugar and his advisors, including Claude Littner who made a welcome return, expressed doubts over Kathryn's plan to import her matching pyjama sets from China.

They also struggled with Harpreet's co-ownership of her desert parlour with her sister.

However, the two still did enough to get through to tonight's (24th March) final, where they will get to show Lord Sugar what they're made of as they launch their new companies.

Kathryn Louise Burn and Harpreet Kaur in The Apprentice final BBC

As always, the final will see a host of returning faces, as fired candidates come back to help deliver Kathryn and Harpreet's visions.

One of those returning will be Brittany, who last week told RadioTimes.com and other press that she wished she hadn't allowed herself "to be so nervous and kind of feel the pressure so much" in the interviews.

The Apprentice Final airs tonight at 9pm on BBC One, followed by You’re Hired on BBC Two. The Apprentice is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Watch live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.