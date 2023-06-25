The islander was brutally dumped in a twist that saw returning season 2 star Kady McDermott forced to choose a boy to steal. She chose Zach, with Molly immediately receiving a text saying she'd been dumped.

Molly Marsh has spoken out for the first time since her shock exit from Love Island, saying she thought Zach Noble might come with her.

While some thought she was set to return, she's since been seen jetting back to the UK - suggesting that her time in the villa really is over.

Molly said: "I didn’t expect Kady to have such a big decision to make so soon. But, in her defence, she had to do what she needed to do. And if I was in her position, I would have also chosen Zach because to me he is the best looking person in there, he is the guy that gives off the best energy.

"She chose the right person. I don’t have anything against her, she did what she had to do. She’s gone with her gut, so she couldn’t have done anything differently."

She went on to say: "Everything happens for a reason, I don’t regret anything. But I hope something will come of it on the outside, because I’ll definitely wait for him. I want to see him when he comes out and I want to carry on where we left off, because I think there’s still unfinished conversations and more to get to know about each other."

Molly added that she doesn't see a relationship between Zach and Kady "going anywhere".

Fans have been left stunned by the twists and turns during this season of Love Island, with Kady's return first teased earlier this week.

She said: "I think I’m known from season 2 for being so chaotic. People always ask, ‘Do you have regrets?’ expecting me to say yes, but I was so true to myself and I was 100% authentic. I’ll still be like that now, but seven years on, I am more mature. I’m still the fiery pocket rocket, but I know what I want and what I don’t want.

"Don’t get me wrong, I’m still going to be me and the fire I have is in my soul, I’ll never get rid of that. I love that about me, but I’m a lot more emotionally mature now, so I know how to navigate things better. I’ve grown up a lot."

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm.

