After her highly-anticipated return, season 2 star Kady was asked to to steal a boy to couple up with, leaving one of the girls single.

Fans of Love Island were left in shock at Friday night's twist, which saw returning islander Kady McDermott unwittingly dump Molly Marsh from the villa.

She chose Zach Noble, despite him seeming fairly settled down with Molly, reasoning that he "caught her eye". But Molly immediately received a text saying she's been dumped from the island, leaving her fellow stars gasping.

However, considering the abrupt decision, fans think there's more to the twist and that Molly will be coming back in one way or another.

Read more:

One viewer tweeted: "Not them pulling a love island France. She’s not actually dumped. She’s coming back next episode. They really love making Molly main character. I’m so mad I can’t enjoy this victory because she’s definitely coming back."

Another added: "Producers gonna put Molly in Casa Amor or something sorry."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

One more said: "Molly is going to be at Casa amor. There is no way she’s going that easily."

Viewers haven't actually seen Molly leave the villa yet, with the episode ending abruptly. However, it wouldn't be the first time fans have expected to see an islander come back when she's really gone for good, after Shannon Singh's abrupt exit in season 7.

As for what Zach will do now Molly's been dumped, only time will tell.

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.