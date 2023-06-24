The girls were sent on a spa day, with bombshell Kady getting to know the boys. And, while some of them seem very settled, all of them admitted they're not closed off to getting to know her.

After the cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers, season 2 star Kady McDermott finally made her Love Island return.

The surprises didn't end there though, as episode 19 also saw a couple torn apart and a shock dumping. But is that really the end? Fans aren't quite sure...

Read on for everything that happened in Love Island summer 2023 last night.

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night?

The episode picked up following a recoupling in which the girls had to choose and make their speeches. Mal and Montel got to choose first with Montel deciding to couple up with Leah, while Mal chose Sammy.

As the couples split off for their chats, love was in the air, with many of the islanders finally getting to share a bed with the person they wanted to.

But, of course, those happy times can't last for too long in the Love Island villa. The girls get a text telling them they're going on a spa day, getting them conveniently out of the villa for what's about to happen.

Before long, Kady makes her way into the villa and the boys don't quite know what hit them. "Back for round two," she establishes.

The boys give Kady a tour of the villa and can't resist taking a selfie with her to send to the girls - which, understandably, doesn't go down well. Before long, it's time for the girls to return to the villa and get the goss from Kady herself.

She tells them that she's willing to step on toes to get what she wants, but still wants to be respectful. She told them that none of the boys told her that they were completely closed off to getting to know her.

The girls catch up in their couples and it's clear that Ella is not happy that Ty is open to getting to know Kady. She gets tearful in the beach hut, saying he doesn't know what he has.

In the midst of it all, the islanders get a text simply asking them to gather around the firepit - which is, of course, never good news.

Kady is asked to steal a boy of her choice to couple up with and, while she says she's still making the decision, she eventually chooses Zach, leaving Molly wide-eyed and stunned.

The shocks don't end there though. As Zach joins Kady, Molly, who's left single, receives a text telling her she's dumped from the island.

As her fellow islanders gasp, the episode abruptly ends, leaving viewers clamouring to find out what happens next.

