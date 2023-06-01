The news was delivered alongside confirmation that the show's Celebrity edition would be continuing, with a fifth season expected to arrive later this year and season 6 set to film this summer.

After eight seasons of Channel 4's reality military training programme SAS: Who Dares Wins , it has been confirmed that the show is not expected to return for a ninth.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 told The Sun: "Due to the huge success of Celebrity SAS we have shifted our focus to prioritise this strand. A longer, eight-part series is to commence filming in the summer."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson told Deadline that the civilian version of SAS: Who Dares Wins was being "rested", rather than necessarily being permanently cancelled.

The most recent civilian season of SAS: Who Dares Wins featured a number of switch-ups, with Mark Billingham becoming Chief Instructor and the location being shifted to the jungle in Thung Ui, northern Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the last Celebrity season saw four contestants emerge victorious - Maisie Smith, Ferne McCann, AJ Pritchard and Calum Best.

Smith said of finding out she had completed the process successfully: "It was a pretty amazing feeling. It was like nothing else because when you're there, it did really feel like life and death.

"All you wanted was to make it and I think my biggest fear on the show wasn't the heights, it wasn't the beatings, it was the fear of failing.

"So, I think at the end when I actually passed, it was just the most overwhelming feeling. I've never felt anything like it!"

The show's most recent Directing Staff (DS) included Foxy (Jason Fox), Billy (Mark Billingham), Chris Oliver and Rudy Reyes, after original Chief Instructor Ant Middleton left the series in 2021.

