The 2022 season started this summer with 14 celebrities in the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 line-up , including the likes of Love Island's Amber Gill, The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks , javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread and boxer Shannon Courtenay.

After a series of gruelling challenges, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 came to an end tonight (Sunday 16th October) with the winner revealed.

However, only four managed to make it to tonight's final - Maisie Smith, Ferne McCann, AJ Pritchard and Calum Best.

Standing before the show's Chief Instructor, Rudy Reyes, the final four recruits waited to hear their fate.

"From day one, we demanded 100 per cent into your tasks, into your discipline, into your team work. Which of you gave everything they had? That's what we demand!" Reyes said, before declaring: "Congratulations, you all have passed this course! Job well done."

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 winners. Channel 4

Upon hearing the news, the celebs rejoiced and embraced one another.

"For these celebrities to get through the selection process will really prove to them they have something special and not just status and it's a real, great achievement to be in that small club," former SAS soldier Mark 'Billy' Billingham said to the camera.

It's been a tough season this year, with Pete Wicks being forced to quit Celebrity SAS due to injury. During a challenge, he suffered an injury to his rib.

"I had no worries about that challenge, which is the weirdest thing," Wicks said on leaving the show. "My strongest thing is probably swimming. I think I was one of the strongest swimmers there and that was a challenge that I thought was well suited to me."

