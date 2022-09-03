Taking on the challenge this year is actress Maisie Smith, who many will recognise as EastEnders ' Tiffany Butcher.

This September, a group of in the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares 2022 Wins line-up will be put through their paces by the SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors .

And by the sounds of things she did a pretty good job, according to the show's chief instructor Rudy Reyes.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Rudy, who took over from Ant Middleton last year, said: "I was very impressed with Maisie! I didn't know anything about her until I discovered that she'd been growing up since four or five years old playing a character."

He continued: "She was very withdrawn, very introverted and in those camis (that's what we call the battle dress uniform), she was swimming in it and she looked like a 10-year-old child, but her toughness and her grit were very impressive."

Maisie Smith in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Channel 4

Maisie will join 13 other celebrities including former footballer Ashley Cain, who Reyes nicknamed "The Lion!"

"Mr. Ashley Cain - The lion! That's what I called him. He is absolutely wonderful. He would have made a fine Recon Marine. I loved looking at those erectors. These cables, which let me know that he can lift any freaking man off of that battlefield in a firefight. The man was always first to fight in every mission. He was always leading from the front. And his personality was infectious!"

While Maisie and Ashley managed to impress, the same couldn't be said for some of the other contestants, with Rudy Reyes revealing he weeded out the "weak" recruits from early.

"I was very surprised, but of course I weeded out a couple of weak ones right off the beginning! I could smell the fear on them," he said.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins starts on Channel 4 on Sunday 4th September at 9pm.

