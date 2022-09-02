Stepping up to the plate this year as part of the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 line-up are The Only Way Is Essex stars Pete Wicks and Ferne McCann, actress Maisie Smith, and Love Island stars Amber Gill and Curtis Pritchard, some of whom crumbled at the first hurdle according to the show's chief instructor Rudy Reyes .

This Sunday, 14 celebrities will face the SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors , as the show returns for a brand new season.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the former Marine revealed he "weeded" out the "weak recruits" from the get-go.

"I was very surprised, but of course I weeded out a couple of weak ones right off the beginning! I could smell the fear on them," he said.

Although he couldn't give too much away ahead of the launch, he added: "You will see very quickly who did not belong there. And there's a big difference between manicuring your image on a social media platform, going up to the TV studio with hair and make-up, and showing up on the battlefield with your mission essential gear and executing. There's a big difference.

"And you see those that were faking it and those that were there to make it, but after a few days, the core group that was left very, very tough. They were very spirited."

Celebrity SAS 2022 line-up

Reyes was tempted to go harder on the celebrities due to his own feelings about the showbiz industry, however ended up "falling in love" with some of the stars as the show progressed.

"I was a bit biased, to be really open with you. I wanted to slaughter the celebrities just by the very nature of the term," he explained.

"I started fighting in 2001. I was on the ship and when the towers were hit, I'd already been training for three or four years. I was going to war and the world seems to move forward into celebrity and this kind of culture where they value things that are much different than what myself and my brothers value.

"So I got a chip on my shoulder. We've been on board for almost 20 years, you know, and people are more concerned about likes on social media and selling some kind of diet tea or whatever. It's not what I believe to be the highest in humanity. It's not what I believe to be what makes human beings special."

He continued. "There's a juxtaposition here, because in a sense I've become a bit of a celebrity too, but my celebrity comes from the grit and the grind and blood in the bone of pure combat. There's no artifice there. That being said, I was so freaking amazed. I fell in love with these freaking recruits!"

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins starts on Channel 4 on Sunday 4th September at 9pm.

