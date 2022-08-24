This year, there are more contestants than ever before and the season will last longer too, with the celebrities being pushed to their limits for seven episodes.

Channel 4 has unveiled the 14 famous faces who will make up the Celebrity SAS 2022 line-up .

Former Albert Square resident turned Strictly frontrunner Maisie Smith is one of the big names taking part. Smith, who came second on her Strictly season, called the show "the best experience of my life".

She'll be hoping to beat the others to the top, but has some tough competition in the shape of six athletes: Olympian Fatima Whitbread MBE, Olympic sprinter Dwain Chambers, Paralympic high jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards MBE, Taekwondo Olympic champion Jade Jones, pro boxer Shannon Courtenay and ex-footballer Ashley Cain.

Former Love Island contestant and influencer Amber Gill will be testing her mettle too, alongside actress Jennifer Ellison and Calum Best.

Smith is not the only Strictly star on the line-up, with former pro AJ Pritchard also confirmed. His brother Curtis is joining too, as are reality stars Pete Wicks and Ferne McCann.

The group will be heading to the Jordanian desert where they'll receive no special treatment from a team of ex-special forces operators led by Chief Instructor Rudy Reyes and his staff, Foxy (Jason Fox), Billy (Mark Billingham) and Remi Adeleke.

Speaking of his time on the show, AJ Pritchard said: "It was enlightening. Everything about the show is so positive. Even in the most dangerous scenarios there’s always a positive to take from it. This was a massive life goal ticked. It was everything I hoped it would be and more."

Amber Gill added: "Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is a massive test of who you are as an individual. I learnt so much about myself that I didn’t expect in such a short space of time, but let me tell you, it’s really f*****g hard!"

Ashley Cain spoke about how his grief at losing his eight-month-old daughter was his driving force for joining the show. She passed away after being diagnosed with leukaemia last year.

He said: "Losing my daughter was the most difficult experience of my life. I think to combat trauma you need to step outside your comfort zone and see who you really are. There’s no better way to do that than on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, so when the opportunity came, I took it with both hands!"

