Pete Wicks forced to quit Celebrity SAS due to injury

Wicks was knocked unconscious after jumping from a helicopter with task partner Ashley Cain before he recovered and managed to swim back to shore.

The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks was forced to pull out of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on this evening's episode after he suffered an injury.

But later it was revealed that he would not be able to continue in the series – after he broke his ribs in the incident.

"I had no worries about that challenge, which is the weirdest thing," he said on leaving the show. "My strongest thing is probably swimming. I think I was one of the strongest swimmers there and that was a challenge that I thought was well suited to me.

"I genuinely thought this would be the challenge for me to show what I f**king got. And I got it wrong, I got it very wrong. I think my leg got a little bit caught in the bag and I went straight down onto the bag, knocked myself out, and broke my ribs.”

He added: “I was unconscious in the water so I don't really remember much, just the rescue swimmers coming to get me and they flicked me over and then said, "we need to get you in the boat." I didn't want to get in the boat because if you start something, you have to finish it, so then I remember trying to swim back.

"The last thing I remember was trying to make sure Ash was all right. We got to shore and then I realised, “f*ck I've actually hurt myself here."

Wicks continued that he was "gutted" about having to leave the show, saying that "I feel like I failed."

"It's something that will f**king haunt me because I just don't fail things," he said. "I don't say I'm going to do something and don’t do it, so I was genuinely so hurt, gutted, disappointed, f**ked off and angry at myself."

But he said that he would "one hundred percent" like to return to the show in the future, revealing he'd "do it tomorrow if they gave me another chance at the course."

"I feel like I’ve got unfinished business and I failed as far as I'm concerned," he said. "I want to put that right."

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues on Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4.

