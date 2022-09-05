Who left Celebrity SAS 2022 last night?
The famous recruits took on the notorious gas challenge in last night's episode – but was anyone eliminated?
It's time to fill up your water bottles and prepare for a beasting – Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returned last night, with 14 famous recruits taking on the gruelling Channel 4 challenge.
With Rudy Reyes returning for his second round as Chief Instructor alongside Remi Adeleke, Jason 'Foxy' Fox and Mark 'Billy' Billingham, these celebs were immediately put to the test and faced the jarring gas challenge – with Reyes admitting to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that he wanted to weed out the "weak recruits".
"I was very surprised, but of course I weeded out a couple of weak ones right off the beginning! I could smell the fear on them," he said.
Meanwhile, Paralympic athlete Jonathan Broom-Edwards revealed to RadioTimes.com and other press that the gas challenge was the "hardest thing" he had to do on the show. "I didn't realise how bad that would be," he added. "And it's definitely the ugliest I think I've ever looked in my life."
But were any of the famous recruits eliminated after the first episode? Here's everything you need to know about the contestants that are still in the competition.
Who left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 last night?
Despite being thrown into the SAS challenge by crawling through a desert in 40-degree heat before facing the gas attack challenge, all 14 celebrities still remained on the course at the end of episode 1.
While Pete Wicks and Shannon Courtenay struggled throughout the episode, they managed to complete the first day of the course without pulling out or being eliminated by the instructors.
After last night's episode, the following celebrities still remain on the show:
- Maisie Smith
- Jennifer Ellison
- Calum Best
- Pete Wicks
- Ferne McCann
- Fatima Whitbread
- Ashley Cain
- Amber Gill
- AJ Pritchard
- Curtis Pritchard
- Dwain Chambers
- Jade Jones
- Shannon Courtenay
- Jonathan Broom-Edwards
