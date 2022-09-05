Who left Celebrity SAS 2022 last night?

With Rudy Reyes returning for his second round as Chief Instructor alongside Remi Adeleke, Jason 'Foxy' Fox and Mark 'Billy' Billingham, these celebs were immediately put to the test and faced the jarring gas challenge – with Reyes admitting to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that he wanted to weed out the "weak recruits" .

It's time to fill up your water bottles and prepare for a beasting – Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returned last night, with 14 famous recruits taking on the gruelling Channel 4 challenge.

"I was very surprised, but of course I weeded out a couple of weak ones right off the beginning! I could smell the fear on them," he said.

Meanwhile, Paralympic athlete Jonathan Broom-Edwards revealed to RadioTimes.com and other press that the gas challenge was the "hardest thing" he had to do on the show. "I didn't realise how bad that would be," he added. "And it's definitely the ugliest I think I've ever looked in my life."

But were any of the famous recruits eliminated after the first episode? Here's everything you need to know about the contestants that are still in the competition.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 last night?

Despite being thrown into the SAS challenge by crawling through a desert in 40-degree heat before facing the gas attack challenge, all 14 celebrities still remained on the course at the end of episode 1.

While Pete Wicks and Shannon Courtenay struggled throughout the episode, they managed to complete the first day of the course without pulling out or being eliminated by the instructors.

After last night's episode, the following celebrities still remain on the show:

Maisie Smith

Jennifer Ellison

Calum Best

Pete Wicks

Ferne McCann

Fatima Whitbread

Ashley Cain

Amber Gill

AJ Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard

Dwain Chambers

Jade Jones

Shannon Courtenay

Jonathan Broom-Edwards

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues on Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.