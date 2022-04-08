Who is Rudy Reyes? Meet Ant Middleton's SAS: Who Dares Wins replacement
Here's everything you need to know about the new SAS star.
Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins returns this weekend for the 2022 series, and as well a brand new line-up of contestants hoping to to pass the selection process, there's a new chief instructor in town!
Taking over from Ant Middleton, who worked on the show from 2015, Rudy Reyes joins the military series for season 7.
Along with rest of the SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors - Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox and new directing staff member Remi Adeleke - Reyes will put the recruits through their paces.
So, who is Reyes? Here's everything we know about him.
Who is Rudy Reyes?
Age: 50
Instagram: @realrudyreyes
Rudy - full name Rodolfo Reyes is a conservationist, martial arts instructor, actor and former active duty United States Marine.
Reyes served in Afghanistan and took part in the Iraq war. He also served on the USS Dubuque and often led platoon PT sessions on ship.
After leaving the military in 2005, he became a gym instructor and went on to forge his TV career.
He is best known for HBO's mini series Generational Kill, which he worked on as a military advisor and also starred in. Other TV appearances include: Apocalypse Man, Ultimate Survival Alaska, and Spartan Race.
