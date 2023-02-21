Season 8 started on Monday 23rd January with 20 new recruits being put through their paces by the SAS:Who Dares Wins instructors including Billy Billingham and his team of directing staff Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

After six gruelling episodes, SAS: Who Dares Wins came to an end this week with the winners revealed.

While 20 signed up for the job, unfortunately everyone didn't make it to the finish line with recruits dropping out each week until only four were left in the final - Grant (Recruit 2), Joshua (Recruit 3), Hilary (Recruit 4), and Faye (Recruit 7).

And in the end, only three recruits managed to pass the selection process.

On Tuesday 21st February, Grant, Joshua, and Hilary were announced as the 2023 winners, having passed the selection process.

Grant, Hilary and Joshua with the SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors. Channel 4

Announcing the news, Billy said: “Take a breath, relax, it’s been a tough f**king course, so it's a massive achievement for all of you right now standing in front of us.

"The question we always ask is - could we have that person stood next to us? Number seven (Faye), the answer was no, but for the remainder of you – congratulations, good effort you've all passed the selection process.

"Well done! F**king good effort! Congratulations to all of you - it’s a massive achievement.”

On passing the course, Grant said: “As a civilian taking on Special Forces tasks and challenges, I felt super human! I felt like a new man... I feel proud.”

Joshua added: "It’s an amazing, indescribable feeling. I had a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m very proud of my achievement! I was buzzing, to say the least, and just glad I dug deep to see it through to the end."

Hilary commented: "It feels so so amazing, so liberating and so satisfying to have made it through. I would never have thought I would get this far at all.

"I definitely left there a changed person, not just for a while but forever. I feel so empowered and honoured to say that I have completed something like that."

